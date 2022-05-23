DENVER (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Denver using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

#30. Indian Hills, CO

– 1-year price change: +$134,055 (+22.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$305,390 (+74.0%)

– Typical home value: $718,310 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Columbine, CO

– 1-year price change: +$137,093 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$266,001 (+63.8%)

– Typical home value: $682,820 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Coal Creek, CO

– 1-year price change: +$139,996 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$291,700 (+71.8%)

– Typical home value: $697,695 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Watkins, CO

– 1-year price change: +$142,543 (+28.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$272,293 (+73.5%)

– Typical home value: $642,836 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Centennial, CO

– 1-year price change: +$145,939 (+25.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$263,672 (+59.1%)

– Typical home value: $709,960 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Morrison, CO

– 1-year price change: +$147,060 (+24.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$303,065 (+69.3%)

– Typical home value: $740,255 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Broomfield, CO

– 1-year price change: +$147,841 (+26.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$255,287 (+57.5%)

– Typical home value: $698,900 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Kiowa, CO

– 1-year price change: +$149,430 (+26.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$299,432 (+73.7%)

– Typical home value: $705,834 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Littleton, CO

– 1-year price change: +$150,286 (+24.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$289,821 (+62.5%)

– Typical home value: $753,494 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Conifer, CO

– 1-year price change: +$155,763 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$345,714 (+71.5%)

– Typical home value: $828,978 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Meridian, CO

– 1-year price change: +$157,434 (+25.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,786 (+52.7%)

– Typical home value: $767,616 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Elizabeth, CO

– 1-year price change: +$158,304 (+27.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$297,129 (+66.3%)

– Typical home value: $745,436 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Castle Rock, CO

– 1-year price change: +$163,207 (+28.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$284,884 (+63.2%)

– Typical home value: $735,459 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Parker, CO

– 1-year price change: +$168,088 (+28.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$299,130 (+64.0%)

– Typical home value: $766,437 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Applewood, CO

– 1-year price change: +$168,753 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$369,271 (+69.7%)

– Typical home value: $898,925 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Highlands Ranch, CO

– 1-year price change: +$176,338 (+28.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$308,919 (+64.5%)

– Typical home value: $787,923 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Evergreen, CO

– 1-year price change: +$176,409 (+22.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$385,990 (+68.4%)

– Typical home value: $950,308 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Roxborough Park, CO

– 1-year price change: +$178,939 (+29.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$321,554 (+70.5%)

– Typical home value: $777,946 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Todd Creek, CO

– 1-year price change: +$181,198 (+22.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$382,217 (+61.9%)

– Typical home value: $999,407 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Golden, CO

– 1-year price change: +$182,276 (+25.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$370,177 (+69.8%)

– Typical home value: $900,611 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sedalia, CO

– 1-year price change: +$200,753 (+26.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$410,165 (+72.8%)

– Typical home value: $973,755 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lone Tree, CO

– 1-year price change: +$225,659 (+27.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$387,542 (+58.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,050,735 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Larkspur, CO

– 1-year price change: +$241,136 (+30.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$440,437 (+73.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,037,772 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Franktown, CO

– 1-year price change: +$269,423 (+30.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$488,951 (+72.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,164,838 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Genesee, CO

– 1-year price change: +$282,218 (+28.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$509,619 (+67.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,262,553 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Greenwood Village, CO

– 1-year price change: +$296,183 (+24.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$503,072 (+49.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,522,626 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Foxfield, CO

– 1-year price change: +$305,438 (+30.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$549,431 (+72.1%)

– Typical home value: $1,311,673 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Columbine Valley, CO

– 1-year price change: +$377,879 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$606,721 (+60.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,611,234 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bow Mar, CO

– 1-year price change: +$474,792 (+28.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$815,140 (+61.1%)

– Typical home value: $2,148,593 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Cherry Hills Village, CO

– 1-year price change: +$593,190 (+26.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$873,091 (+44.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,830,071 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

