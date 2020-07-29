CHSAA gets approval for several fall sports to start their seasons

DENVER (KDVR) – Softball and boys tennis have been added to the list of fall sports that will be allowed to begin their seasons in the next few weeks.

CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green made the announcement Wednesday.

Both sports have been given the OK to start practice on Aug. 10 with competitions beginning on Aug. 13.

Boys golf had previously been approved to begin with practice on Aug. 3 and matches on Aug. 6.

CHSAA said it is expecting a decision on its full plan, which includes the resumption of other sports, by the end of the week.