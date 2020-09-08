CHSAA commissioner reconsidering resuming fall sports

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said she is reconsidering resuming some outdoor fall sports in a statement released on Monday.

“In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the Association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football. We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar.

We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We’re monitoring information from other states to see if it’s applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado.

Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.

Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar.”

CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green