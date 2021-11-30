ChoLon restaurant concepts opens new dumpling and noodle bar downtown

Chef Lon Symensma and ChoLon Restaurant Concepts is branching out with a new dumpling and noodle bar near the original ChoLon restuarant.

Yumcha Dumpling & Noodle Bar is Lon’s latest adventure, creating handmade dumplings and Symensma’s travel-inspired noodles.

Chef Michelle Xiao, who was a dim sum chef at Buddakan when Symensma served as Executive Chef, moved to Denver from New York City in 2019. Xiao has over thirty years of dim sum experience and YumCha will showcase her unique skills in the form of delicate dumplings. 

Yumcha Dumpling & Noodle Bar is open for Lunch, Dinner, and Happy Hour. Dine-in and Carryout.

