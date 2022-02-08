Chocolate Charcuterie for Valentine’s Day

Temper Chocolates and Confections is Denver’s premier specialty chocolate shops located inside the Denver Central Market.

Victoria Johnson, Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates has created a Chocolate Charcuterie Board consisting of some of the chocolate shop’s favorite treats combined on to one beautiful, sweet board for the ultimate dessert indulgence.

Temper is open all Valentine’s Day weekend on Valentine’s Day for any last-minute shopping, featuring a special pop up with Flowers on the Vine Sat – Mon!