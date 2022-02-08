Chocolate Charcuterie for Valentine’s Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

Temper Chocolates and Confections is Denver’s premier specialty chocolate shops located inside the Denver Central Market.

Victoria Johnson, Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates has created a Chocolate Charcuterie Board consisting of some of the chocolate shop’s favorite treats combined on to one beautiful, sweet board for the ultimate dessert indulgence.

Temper is open all Valentine’s Day weekend on Valentine’s Day for any last-minute shopping, featuring a special pop up with Flowers on the Vine Sat – Mon! 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories