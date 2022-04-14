DENVER (KDVR) — Chili’s is still the casual dining spot of choice in Colorado.

Marketing firm TOPAgency analyzed each state’s consumer tracking data from 12 million Americans to see how states bounced back from COVID-related dips in dine-out spending.

Colorado bounced back slower than most. The number of dining out visits rose 3.8% from 2021 to 2022, the 16th slowest recovery rate. Maine, in contrast, recovered 34.4% of its 2021 dine-out visits.

In Colorado, Chili’s was the most visited casual dining restaurant, as it was for eight other states.

Most-visited casual dining restaurants in each state. Credit: TOPAgencies

Colorado’s top five include, in order: Texas Roadhouse, Red Robin Gourmet Burger, Noodles World Kitchen and Olive Garden.