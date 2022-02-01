Children’s Hospital Colorado to host first Mental Health Town Hall Feb. 2

DENVER (KXRM) — Children’s Hospital Colorado will be hosting its first community mental health town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. The session will be moderated by the new Mental Health-in-Chief Dr. Ron-Li Liaw.

In 2021, the hospital said that it has seen more than 6,500 emergency department behavioral health visits of children in crisis.

Dr. Liaw, a child psychiatrist, will be joined by two child/adolescent psychologists, a manager of clinical social work and the hospital’s vice president of Population Health and Advocacy who will share the following:

  • Coping mechanisms and tools for stressful situations
  • Tactics for building resiliency  
  • De-escalation techniques
  • How to know if your child is suffering or in crisis and how to get help
  • The difference between healthy and unhealthy social media habits
  • How to get involved in advancing youth mental health support across our state

There will be an open Q&A at the end of the forum as well as a live interpretation in Spanish.

Families can register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/254758348077

