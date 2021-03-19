Children’s Hospital Colorado to host a virtual talk on World Sleep Day

It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, and Children’s Hospital Colorado is hosting a virtual talk on World Sleep Day (this Friday, 3/19) for parents addressing why kids are probably not getting enough sleep – and how to fix that.

COVID-19 dramatically changed many daily routines, and bedtime was most likely one of them. Altered school and work schedules can easily throw off the consistent sleep schedule that kids need. Pediatric sleep providers at Children’s Hospital Colorado want to take some time to answer parents’ top questions on sleep for their kids across all ages, leading up to World Sleep Day, World Sleep Society’s recognition of the impact sleep has on quality of life and global health.

Sleep problems can occur at any age, but when they occur in toddlers, children or young adults, they can have a big impact on the entire family’s health. 20% of all children suffer from some type of sleeping problem, and the causes range from poor sleep habits and behavioral problems to underlying medical conditions. Our doctor can share more info on the Children’s Colorado Sleep Center and when parents should consider scheduling a sleep evaluation.