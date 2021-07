Today the child tax credit checks from the American Rescue Plan will begin to hit Coloradoan’s bank accounts.

Local families will receive up to $300 in their pockets, Saralyn Ward a parent expert and mom advocate break down how families can figure out how much money they will get each month, and how this legislation will help moms and parents locally.

Saralyn can also talk to the American Families Plan proposed by the president including education and family leave elements.