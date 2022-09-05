UPDATE: MONDAY 9/5/2022 5:28 p.m.

CSPD announced that the pedestrian involved in the crash was a 6-year-old girl, and that she died of her injuries.

CSPD said they responded just before 3 p.m. to the Copper Chase Apartments on a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck was driving through the parking lot looking for a place to park when the truck hit a child riding a bicycle.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR treated the girl for life-threatening injuries on scene before transporting her to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, the girl died of her injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Major Crash Team.

MONDAY 9/5/2022 4:38 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

CSPD originally tweeted that Southgate Road would be closed between Lake Avenue and Lynn Avenue for a crash investigation.

The Gold Hill division confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian at the Copper Chase Apartments. The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

COTrip shows the roadway has reopened.

