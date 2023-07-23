CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — They say there is no such thing as a free lunch, but there is a free breakfast thanks to Cheyenne Frontier Days.

A much-loved western tradition is kicking off this weekend, the 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days. Rodeos, concerts, all the attractions. But there are things you can do that will not cost you one red penny.

It’s happening now through July 30 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, and the schedule is packed.

Start your day off with a hearty pancake, coffee and ham breakfast at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, for free.

It actually started out as an emergency preparedness exercise in 1986 and it turned into a much-loved annual event attended by thousands.

Once you get your fill, you can work it off by going to one of the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades.

“A real western theme and focused on those horse-drawn carriages and it’s quite a sight,” said Mike Smith, chairman of the public relations committee at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Horses, Conestoga wagons, cowboys and cowgirls and lots of horses. Be warned, though, your face might be sore at the end of the day from all that smiling.

And then there is America’s real favorite pastime: shopping. Boots, hats, shirts, jewelry, and much more. And I know what you are thinking, shopping costs money. Well, two out of three ain’t bad.