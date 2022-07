New to Cheyenne Frontier Days is Nate Janousek the owner of Fun Biz Concessions. Nate and his traveling food business have been successful at many state fairs including the Minnesota State Fair and the State Fair of Texas.

Nate and his team are excited to be apart of Cheyenne Frontier Days and hope to make the event not only a rodeo and music destination, but also a foodie event as well.

Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off Friday July 22nd and will run through Sunday, July 31st.