Bradford Kim, Owner of Cherry Hills Sushi Co. is set to open up his fourth location at Grange Hall in Greenwood Village.

Already a staple in the Cherry Hills and Park Hill neighborhoods, Sushi Co. brings their curated collection of minimalist yet flavorful sushi, presented in made-to-order hand-rolls and creative sashimi form, to Greenwood Village.

Cherry Hills Sushi Co.’s menu is elegant in its simplicity, with a mission to source only the highest quality fish. The menu items will often change with what looks best at the market or is freshest that day. Being a hand-roll bar, Cherry Hills Sushi will roll each order as it is received, so guests’ sushi is never sitting in the window and losing its shape or flavor.