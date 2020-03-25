Cherry Creek School District teachers prepare for remote learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- At a school normally full of laughter and life, things have gone eerily silent. Classes are no longer being held. Schools are empty.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, a lone voice could still be heard echoing through its hallways.

Principal Ashley Gray sat in the middle of a hallway recording the school's first video message to students as the district gets ready to transition to remote learning.

Gray read students a story as she welcomed them back to 'virtual school,' and fought back tears as she said goodbye, telling the students she missed them.

"It's hard. It's hard to think about our kids and to think about not seeing them everyday," said Gray.

Starting Monday morning, living rooms will become classrooms for families in the Cherry Creek School District.

The Gisoldis are one of several thousand families preparing for this new version of school.

"Yeah, we have no idea how it work. I have no idea how I will be involved and how much I will have to teach them. It's a bit nerve-wracking," said Brittany Gisoldi, a parent of two kids in the district.

It's also nerve-wracking for teachers at Fox Hollow Elementary in Aurora. Teachers will record video lessons from their own living rooms and will distribute assignments electronically.

"You get it on Monday and that's it. You then have all week to work through it," said Gray.

That includes the 20 deaf and hard of hearing students who attend school at Fox Hollow. That means every video will also need to be accompanied by instructions from an interpreter.

"We're going to make it through. It's going to be good. It's going to be good," said Gray.