CherryArts announces the return of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival to its original location in Cherry Creek North on July 1, 2, and 3, with more than 250 national and international artists, 15 performing artists, Creation Station activities for children, food, and interactive art experiences for everyone.

This year’s festival hours are Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Accessibility hour is on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m.

The full line-up of musical performances is available here, including a ticketed concert for arts education featuring indie pop band Tune-Yards, on Saturday, July 2, at 8 p.m.

Highlights of the 2022 Cherry Creek Arts Festival include:

•more than 250 national and international artists, showcasing medias including painting, photography, ceramics, drawing, glass, metalworks, mixed media, jewelry, wood, fiber, digital art, printmaking, and sculpture

•the return of the Student Art Buying program, which gives students from 22 Colorado schools the opportunity to purchase artwork from Cherry Creek Arts Festival artists for permanent installation at their schools

•15 performing artists throughout the three-day event, including Mary Louise Lee Band

•Creation Station, offering a variety of free art-focused activities for children, including dozens of interactive art experiences, like a collaborative mural and printmaking

•food and beverage offerings from more than 25 Colorado businesses.

This year’s festival is free and open to the public, as always, and tickets are not required.