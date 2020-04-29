Cherry Creek Arts Festival canceled for 2020

DENVER (KDVR) – CherryArts announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the 30th Annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

“It is with great sadness that we share the difficult decision made by the CherryArts board of directors to cancel the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival,” said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of CherryArts..

“As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing.”

Participating artists for the July 2020 event have the option to return for the 2021 event or receive a full refund for booth fees and then have the option of reapplying for the 2021 show at a later date.

CherryArts has also set up virtual options to support artists and the community:

Art Shop – a virtual platform featuring the work of Cherry Creek Arts Festival juried artists. Every purchase directly supports CherryArts’ artists.

How to videos, kid’s art classes, creative projects and activities to do at home available on the free virtual online learning page.

Distributing “Art Kits” to these families in need throughout Denver in a partnership with Food For Thought.