Chef Troy Guard welcomes celebrity guest Chef Rocco DiSpirito to the Mile High City for an exciting two-day event, set to include a fun-filled night of Mexican fusion at Los Chingones, and an exclusive dinner at Guard & Grace.

Chef DiSpirito, a James Beard Award winner, three star recipient from the New York Times and nationally acclaimed chef, joins Chef Guard in welcoming guests to Los Chingones and Guard & Grace as both chefs prepare unforgettable meals in celebration of local food, and raising funds for both Community Foundation Boulder County supporting Marshall Fire Relief and We Don’t Waste.

All proceeds from this night’s event will go towards We Don’t Waste, an organization that works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners, such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, daycare programs, and more.

For more information on the two events please check out their website at Tag Restaurant Group.