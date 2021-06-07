Chef Troy Guard brings his better bowls to Granite Tower

Troy Guard, leader of Denver-based TAG Restaurant Group (TRG), announces the opening of the third location of fast-casual Bubu in the lobby of the beautiful Granite Tower in downtown Denver at 1099 18th Street. Bubu will open at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Bubu, Better Bowls by Troy Guard, is a fresh spin on build-your-own bowls. Inspired by Guard’s upbringing in Hawaii and time spent in San Diego, Bubu’s globally-infused concept brings guests better ingredients for a better lunch.

The newest Bubu is located in the lobby of the landmark Granite Tower building in Denver’s central business district.