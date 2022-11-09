Approachable Outdoors, created by Fox31 Meteorologist Kylie Bearse to encourage others to enjoy the positive benefits of nature and take the intimidation out of getting outdoors, announces their second annual Benefit Bash fundraising event featuring a fall merch launch, a raffle with sponsored prizes, live music, cocktails and appetizers.

Approachable Outdoors has partnered with TAG Restaurant Group’s Chef Troy Guard to host the party at his restaurant, Los Chingones in Rino.

After selling out last year’s fundraising event, this November, Approachable Outdoors is selling hoodies and beanies with all proceeds being donated to A Precious Child who assists children and families facing difficult life challenges such as abuse, neglect, crisis situations and poverty.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person ($30 at the door) and include one Los Cocktail, appetizers from Chef Guard.