Chef David’s spring quiche for Easter

Looking for something easy and delicious to make this Easter? Chef David shares with us an easy quiche that you can make the day before Easter.

Here’s the recipe –

Scratch Catering Services

Presents: A Sautéed Mushroom & Spinach Quiche for Colorado Egg Producers

What you Need

1 recipe pie crust “blind baked” in a 10-inch round tart pan w/ removable bottom*

*Homemade or Store bought

4 oz Brown Beech Mushrooms- separated from the clump into individual stems/heads

2 Tablespoons unsalted Butter

Pinch of Kosher Salt

1/2 teaspoon dried Thyme

8 oz Baby Spinach leaves

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

3 oz fine grated Gruyère Cheese

4 eggs

1 egg yolk

3/4 cup half and half

salt and black pepper to taste

What to Do

Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees

Blind Bake your Pie Crust

In a Large Skillet, Sauté mushrooms in butter on medium heat, season with salt and thyme, and sauté until stems and tops are softened but still in-tact. Remove from pan to side plate or bowl.

In the same skillet, add Olive Oil and increase heat to medium high, and sauté Spinach. Pull heat once the leaves are reduced and wilted.

In a small bowl combine eggs, egg yolk, half and half and salt and pepper.

In the “Blind Baked” crust, layer your ingredients. Line the bottom with the grated Gruyere Cheese, top with Sautéed Spinach, then the Mushrooms. Pour the egg mixture into the tart pan with other ingredients, and carefully place in the oven.

Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes until the eggs are set. Allow to cool and serve room temp. Enjoy!

*Quiche is best served the day after its baked so consider making this the day prior.