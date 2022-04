The cheesy goodness of cheese fondue is not just celebrated but lauded on April 11, National Cheese Fondue Day.

The earliest known recipe for the melted delicacy dates back to 1699. For over four decades, Melting Pot has been serving it up, with guests consuming 717,560 pounds of cheese fondue annually.

Whether you dip, dunk, twirl or swirl, any way is the right way to pay tribute to the deliciousness of cheese fondue.