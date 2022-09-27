The new movie BROS opens in theaters on Friday, September 30th and a local Colorado non-profit cheer team is all cheers for the new LGBTQ rom-com.

Through their cheers and stunts, Cheer Colorado raise money for local LGBTQ charities in the Denver Community and have donated more than $86,000 since their inaugural season.

BROS is the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love.

The movie stars Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.