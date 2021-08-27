Chatfield Senior High School athletic director accused of failing to report child abuse; principal also on leave

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The athletic director at Chatfield Senior High School is facing misdemeanor charges for failure to report child abuse or neglect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said Craig Aukland was issued a summons on Friday, saying he is a mandatory reporter under Colorado law.

This comes three days after Jeffco Public Schools put Aukland and Principal Chad Broer on paid administrative leave. The district said in a letter to parents that the two administrators are suspected of failing to follow district safety protocols.

The district will not say exactly what happened. The district said students were also disciplined, but they would not say how many.

The Sheriff’s Office said they would not release further details because juveniles are involved in the case.