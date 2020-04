LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning Colorado State Troopers were involved a stolen vehicle pursuit near 21st and Francis in Longmont.

The suspect vehicle crashed after a brief pursuit. Officers report two occupants in the vehicle, one is deceased and the other was transported to the hospital. The driver was extricated from the vehicle.

No troopers were injured.

The Boulder County Critical Incident Team is investigating.