Charity tennis tournament honors memory of local teen, raises awareness of teen suicide

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Division 1 tennis players will compete in a charity tournament to bring awareness to teen suicide.

The tournament is in honor of former Arapahoe High School student Nick Bales, who took his own life in 2018.

“We lost him Sept. 29, 2018,” says Mother Maria. “He was only 17.”

Nick had been suffering from anxiety and depression.

The tournament is being organized by Bales’ parents, Maria and Will, and will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Preserve Tennis Pavilion in Greenwood Village.

Because of COVID considerations, seating is limited.

Nick’s parents hope the tournament helps to raise awareness about the topics of teen mental health and teen suicide prevention.

The tournament runs from 3-6 p.m.

The courts are located at 5001 Preserve Parkway North, Greenwood Village.

“I’m his (Nick’s) voice right now,” Maria said.

Suicide Resources:

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386): A 24/7 resource for LGBT youth struggling with a crisis or suicidal thoughts. The line is staffed by trained counselors.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis service centers are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: (1-844-264-5437): The best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call-taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.