Changes to group living laws will be up for Denver City Council vote

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver City Council committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance a proposal that would update rules in the Denver Zoning Code, including a change that would allow up to 5 unrelated adults to live together.

Currently only two unrelated adults are allowed in a house and four in a duplex or apartment.

The full council will review the proposed zoning code amendments and hold a public hearing and vote, tentatively set for Feb. 8, 2021.

Other changes the council will consider include categorizing facilities by size instead of the types of services they offer. A proposal is also moving forward to expand the land area available for community corrections and cap the number of smaller facilities serving up to 10 people in a single area to avoid overburdening neighborhoods.

For additional information on the project, visit www.denvergov.org/groupliving.