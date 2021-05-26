Changes in eating habits from the pandemic

Since the pandemic, many Americans changed the way they went about doing day to day activities. CEO of Gobble, Ooshma Garg says Americans changed their habits when it came to how we eat and cook during the pandemic.

Data from Gobble found:

78.5% of Gobble members reported that the pandemic affected how they shop for and prepared food

48% of Gobble members order groceries solely online, in an effort to limit trips outside of the home

35% of people claim they found a new passion for cooking

Gobble has seen a 200% increase in basket size of non-dinner menu items, as people are home all day and demand increased deliveries for all mealtimes.

From these changes, Gobble created a new way to increase the value of maintaining a sense of newness, fun, and exploration via Gobble’s menu of 18 unique, gourmet dishes, refreshed every single week.