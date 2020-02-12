Champion bull rider embraces new career as baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many African Americans came to the West after slavery was abolished. When the western lifestyle eventually became the focus of Hollywood, a new generation was inspired. It included a little boy in New Jersey named Abe Morris.

Morris traveled to Wyoming, where he started competing in rodeos. He eventually became a bull riding champion and the first black Pro Rodeo announcer, appearing on Fox Sports and other networks.

Morris knew bull riding wasn’t a long-term goal, so he made plans for the future.

"You never know the outcome and they have a saying about rodeo and bull riding: 'It’s not if you get hurt, it’s when and how bad,'" he said.

Morris then went into marketing and financial management, wrote an autobiography and started a bustling cookie business, Cowboy Chute Out Cookies.

He tells FOX31 he applies his bull riding attitude to every challenge.

Morris ended up signing nearly 900 clients and was ranked as third in the nation in sales at his company.

"Being in rodeo, you won’t always win. But my manager told me some will, some won’t, so what? Next,” he said.

Morris has been nominated to be inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

If you would like to try Morris' special cookies, visit his website.