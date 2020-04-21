Centura sends 34 clinical team members to hard hit communities in New Jersey

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Centura Health sent 34 health care workers to New Jersey to help with the care of coronavirus patients on Tuesday, April 21. The caregivers and one administrative ambassador were selected from numerous Colorado-based Centura facilities.

“We are called to extend our healing ministry to our communities when they need us most and our 21,000 caregivers are rising to today’s challenge, meeting the wholistic needs of individuals and neighborhoods in Colorado and Kansas, and now in New Jersey,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO, Centura Health.

The facilities receiving help from the Colorado clinical team are:

Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, New Jersey

St. Joseph’s Health, Paterson and Wayne Campuses, New Jersey

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, New Brunswick, New Jersey

United Airlines provided free roundtrip air travel for the team members.

The team is made up of a combination of registered nurses with medical surgical and emergency department experience.

Centura team heading to New Jersey from DIA

“This assignment felt right to me. The thought of people struggling and dying alone tugs at my heart; we need nurses who want to be there,” Mara Doyle, RN, Centura Health said.

“I always pictured myself doing this work and I’ll be there to holding any hand that needs mine.”