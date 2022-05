Chef Lon Symensma is bringing something different to his Central Park ChoLon location with a Dim Sum Lunch, inspired by the traditional practice he learned while living abroad in China.

Like traditional Dim Sum, ChoLon’s menu will include a wide range of small brunch dishes in addition to their large shareable plates. Expect classic brunch drinks, with a twist.

Dim Sum will be served at the Central Park location only on Saturday and Sunday from 1130a to 5pm.