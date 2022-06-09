Celtric Throne celebrates the dramatic and mysterious origins of Irish dance. Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes and spectacular lighting and projection, Celtic Throne follows the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States.

The Celtic Throne is a small school of Irish dancers in Edmond, Oklahoma that decided to create a professional quality Irish dance show celebrating its culture and roots.

There are still tickets available for Thursday, June 9th at The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver.