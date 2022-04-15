For the last few months Troy Guard and his restaurant Los Chingones has been featuring a new chef and their signature taco in the monthly Celebrity Chef Taco Series.

Each month a new celebrity chef creates their signature taco and $1 from every taco sale goes toward a charity of the current celebrity chef’s choice.

This month, Chef Espiricueta from Smok is the signature celebrity chef. Chef Espiricueta’s taco is the Smōk Tinga Taco featuring Chicken Tinga on a Caramelo Pork Fat Tortilla with Habanero Cream Sauce, Cilantro Crema, Cabbage, and Diced Tomato.

Chef Espiricueta’s charity of choice, Boulder Relief Fund, which works closely with the Colorado government and nonprofit partners to coordinate, align resources and fill gaps to support those most impacted by the wildfires.