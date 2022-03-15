Los Chingones‘ Celebrity Chef Taco series continues this month, hosted by Chef Troy Guard, and featuring a fantastic taco by Rosenberg’s Bagels’ Josh Pollack! Read below all about the “Taco-Strami” taco, benefitting Conscious Alliance.

Chef Troy Guard kicked off this exciting series in January with his mission to raise funds to help the communities affected by the devastating January Marshall Fires with a fundraising program benefiting Boulder Community Foundation. He wanted to give other Colorado chefs the opportunity to get creative and raise funds for a charity near and dear to their hearts.

This March, the Celebrity Chef Taco Series welcomes Chef Joshua Pollack from Rosenberg’s Bagels. Chef Joshua Pollack presents his take on the taco, the “Taco-Strami.” The Taco features Rosenberg’s smoked pastrami, shredded baby Swiss, tangy slaw, Russian dressing, pickled mustard seed, and cilantro on a rye tortilla ($6.75). Chef Pollack’s Taco-Strami will be available March 7-20.

$1 of every taco goes towards Chef Pollack’s charity of choice, Conscious Alliance, which is a movement of artists, musicians, food makers, and music lovers on a mission to end hunger in underserved communities nationwide.