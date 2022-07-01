This July, the Troy Guard’s Celebrity Chef Taco Series welcomes Chef Cortland Collins from Free Range Eatery. Chef Collins presents his take on the taco, Huevos Ranchero Taco.

The Taco features a crispy grilled tortilla with melted chingon cheese, pinto bean puree, coca cola braised carnitas, guajillo ranchero sauce, sunny side up quail egg, pico, cotija cheese, and Mexican crema ($6.75) Chef Collin’s Huevos Rancheros Taco will be available July 4-17, 2022.

Chef Troy Guard kicked off this series back in January 2022 with his mission to raise funds to help the communities affected by the Marshall Fires. He wanted to give other Colorado chefs the opportunity to get creative and raise funds for a charity near and dear to their hearts.

$1 of every taco goes towards Chef Collin’s charity of choice, Denver Dumb Friends League, which is a Denver animal shelter that provides life-changing services for homeless pets and horses every day.