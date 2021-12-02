Celebrating the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah began a little early this year on the evening of Sunday, November 28th and concludes the evening of Monday, December 6th.

Rabbi Mendy Sirota of the WCRJ Synagogue & Community Center shares with us how we can celebrate Hanukkah with the whole family.

Jews eat foods that reflect the significance of a holiday—such as matzah on Passover and apples dipped in honey on Rosh Hashanah—and Hanukkah is no exception. For at least the last thousand years, Jews have traditionally eaten oily foods on Hanukkah and today it’s all about Latkes.

Latkes simply mean “pancakes.” Most often these are made from a potato-based mixture, but you can also make latkes with cheese, carrot, zucchini or just about anything else that fries well.

Come celebrate Hanukkah at the Synagogue’s annual Gelt Drop and Mega Menorah Lighting Ceremony this Sunday, December 5th at 430pm at the Infinity Park in Glendale.

If you would like to make your own potato Latke, here’s the recipe:

1∕2 an onion 2 tbsp. oil 3 tsp. kosher salt, divided 5 Chanukkah Cooking Demo TV Guide 1.5 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes 2 eggs 1∕4 cup flour Oil for frying



Directions: 1. Dice the onion and sauté it in 2 tbsp. oil and 1 tsp. salt until golden. 2. Grate the potatoes (by hand or in a food processor). Immediately transfer the grated potato to a bowl of cold water. 3. Place the eggs, flour, fried onion and 2 tsp. salt in a separate bowl. Drain the grated potato, add it to the rest of the ingredients and mix immediately. 4. Heat 2­4 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan, over medium heat. Test the oil by dropping a tiny bit of the mixture into the pan. When the oil sizzles upon contact, it is ready. 5. For uniform latkes, use a 1∕4 cup measuring cup. Scoop the batter and gently drop it into the oil. Press down gently with the back of the measuring cup to flatten. Fry 2­3 minutes until golden, then flip the latkes and fry 1­2 minutes on the second side. Repeat until all the mixture has been fried. (You will need to add more oil to the pan every couple of batches.) Yields: 16 latkes



NOTE:While the recipe works with any type of potato, using Yukon Gold will be much more aesthetically pleasing because they discolor much more slowly than other potatoes and will keep your mixing looking bright and fresh for longer.