Celebrating over 20 years of arts in Denver

The annual Denver Arts Festival kicks off this week at Central Park’s Conservatory Green neighborhood. The Denver Arts Festival is a fine arts and fine crafts festival that continues to be dedicated to showcasing Colorado artists and a select group of national artists.

The festival features some of Colorado’s and the nation’s best artists with over 50,000 people attending yearly.

The Denver Arts Festival is free and is happening this weekend, September 18-19 from 10-6pm on Saturday, September 18th and 10am – 5pm on Sunday, September 19th at the Conservatory Green in Central Park.