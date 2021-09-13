Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month at the new Bellota restaurant

Executive Chef Manny Barella born and raised in Mexico knows how to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and it’s all about delicious Mexican dishes at Bellota.

Bellota just opened right before the pandemic in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood at the Source.

At Bellota, Manny plays up northern Mexican dishes and flavors with personal meaning and tapping into his Mexican heritage through dishes inspired by recipes he grew up with.

Guests who come to dine at Bellota will see and enjoy authentic recipes, tacos, entrees, large format dishes, family-style options, and creative sides alongside a variety of tequila and mezcal cocktails.