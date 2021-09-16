Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with local Top Chef contestant

Chef Byron Gomez is the Executive Chef of 7908 in Aspen, Colorado. Chef Byron is originally from Costa Rica and is excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and by doing show, he shares a simple but delicious recipe to enjoy.

Chef Byron competed on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 18 which was filmed in Portland, OR during the pandemic. The show is currently streaming now and you can watch Chef Byron show off is culinary skills on the Top Chef.

On September 23rd, Chef Byron is hosting an event with three Top Chef competitors from this past season: Jamie Tran, Nelson German and Chris Viaud. Tickets are available for this event and you can get purchase a ticket on the restaurant’s website at www.7908aspen.com.