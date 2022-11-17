For 73 years Warren Miller films has been entertaining us with some amazing ski and snowboard adventures around the world.

The film “Daymaker”, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Daymaker features Crazy Karl Fostvedt and a local crew of freeskiers in Sun Valley, and Katie Burrell on a Canadian road trip, as she attempts to go pro alongside Freeride World Tour competitors Hedvig Wessel, Lexi duPont, and more.

From there, Warren Miller returns to Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where you’ll meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team.

Join the annual celebration with Warren Miller’s Daymaker. Find tickets, trailer and more information at warrenmiller.com.