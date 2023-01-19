Husband and wife team, Chef Kenneth Wan and Doris Yuen are making this Lunar New Year just a little bit easier to celebrate at home. The couple launched a Take-Home Dumpling kit here in Denver that offers three types of traditional dumplings from the comfort of your own home.

Enjoying hand-wrapped dumplings is a time-honored tradition in Asian cultures, especially during the Lunar New Year. Each kit come with 20 dumplings, wontons, or siu mai, a choice of one of three sauces ranging from Uncle Tony’s Chili Oil, dumpling sauce. Dumpling, shu mai, and wonton kits will be available for sale beginning Monday, January 12 – 19 via META Asian Kitchen’s website for $38, with pickups running Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22 from Noon-5 p.m. each day.

You can also META Asian Kitchen located in Denver’s Avanti Food & beverage.