If you are looking for some authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, you might want to head over to St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church for their annual Lebanese & Middle Eastern Festival.

The event takes place Saturday, September 3rd from 11am to 10pm in Lakewood. The admission is free until 4pm.

The Lebanese & Middle Eastern Festival is an event for the whole family, where you can enjoy delicious Middle Eastern food, hookah and live Arabic music.