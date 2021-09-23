Celebrate the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on its 25th Anniversary

The 25th Annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous will take place on Saturday, October 2 in historic Salida, CO, against a backdrop of beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River.

Born out of camaraderie and tradition, this signature beer festival celebrates its 25th year with more than fifty of the State of Craft Beer’s breweries pouring their best offerings.

General admission tickets cost $55 and include unlimited tastings, a commemorative tasting glass and access to food vendors. $VIP tickets cost $110 and include all the perks of general admission, as well as one hour early entry at noon, lunch voucher, private restrooms, shaded area with seating and more.