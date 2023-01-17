Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year is on Sunday, January 22nd and it’s the year of the rabbit.

During this time, families gather and make traditional meals together including dumplings. By eating dumplings, you are sending away the old and welcoming the new, so there are a lot of dumplings eaten during this time of year.

Yuanting Zhang with the Denver Chinese School shares with us how to make a traditional dumpling that you can enjoy at home.

There will be several events in the Denver area where you can celebrate the new year including one hosted by the Denver Chinese School which will be held on Saturday, January 21st from 10:30am to 3:30pm at George Washington High School.