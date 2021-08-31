Celebrate the Cherry Creek Arts Festival with art for everyone

Join the Cherry Creek Arts Festival Labor Day weekend for it’s 30th Anniversary. The festival features 220 national and international artists, 16 performing artists, creation station with children’s activities and so much more.

The 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival takes place Sept. 4 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.),Sept.5 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)andSept.6 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), creekside at Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

The event begins on Sept. 2 with a ticketed30thAnniversary Kick off event featuring a pop-up preview of select artists from the juried festival, live entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks in a relaxed outdoor setting. Festival Nights take place Sept. 4 and 5 at the Cherry Arts stage in the Beer Gardenfrom8 p.m. to 10 p.m.