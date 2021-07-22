Celebrate Shiraz Day with some local Colorado wine

Today is Shiraz day and to celebrate, Kyle Schlachter with the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board shares some Colorado syrahs.

Syrah is a variety originally from the Rhone Valley and makes up for less than 5% of our state’s grapes.

Syrah is also known as Shiraz in some regions, especially Australia. Syrah is also a popular variety in Washington and California. Syrah has become one of Colorado’s shining stars.

A syrah wine has been a part of the Governor’s Cup Collection wines the past five years and has been named the top wine three times!

Colorado wines taste uniquely like Colorado and not like any other region.

The extremely dry climate keeps pest and disease pressures very low, so applications of pesticides and other chemicals are almost unnecessary compared to more humid climates.