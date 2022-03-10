The Original reinvents the neighborhood eatery, combining timeless inspiration from classic Americana with inventive and playful modern flair.

In honor of the anniversary, the restaurant is celebrating its first birthday with a special Birthday Party Pie, made with vanilla custard and almond cream, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

The pie is available for purchase the entire month of March, is part of The Original’s Denver Restaurant Week Menu and available during the Pi(e) Day Drag Brunch (The OG’s version of a birthday party) on Sunday, March 13.