In honor of that and today being National Pi Day (!) Jordan Wallace, the Culinary Director of Pizzeria Locale shows us how to make their Mais pizza – a menu favorite among our customers.

This one’s made with mozzarella, crème fraiche, ham, corn and garlic oil. As the human side of their Neighborhood Neapolitan identity, the Pizzeria Locale Community Pizza Box series enlists local artists to design a custom pizza box with proceeds from said box going to a rotating cause for the month.

For the month of March Pizzeria Locale’s Community Pizza Box Series teamed up with Be a Good Person, the Denver-based clothing brand founded upon a passion for positivity and a brighter future, in collaboration with Access Gallery, an inclusive nonprofit that provides creative, educational and economic opportunities for people with disabilities.

Over 45,000 pizza boxes will be printed locally and distributed throughout all four Pizzeria Locale Denver locations, honoring the mission of both partner establishments.