March means oyster month at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and this year’s festivities might just be the best yet. All Jax locations will be celebrating with month-long specials, parties, a new proprietary oyster, the Crackerjax, and the return of the annual High West Oyster Fest.

During the month of March, Jax Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins locations will be donating $0.10 from every oyster shucked at all its locations to Chow, which supports mental health and wellness initiatives within the hospitality industry. Jax Boulder will be doing the same donation to RISE.

High West Oyster Fest (March 25, 2023 from 7-10 p.m. at the Velvet Elk Lounge in Boulder) – after a two-year hiatus, High West Oyster Fest is back and better than ever. A portion of proceeds will benefit RISE, a Lafayette, Co-based nonprofit helping youth at risk of suicide by removing the financial and social barriers to treatment. Guests will enjoy heavy passed apps from Jax and The Post Chicken & Beer as well as oyster shucking and eating competitions.

The Maine to Mountain: Meet the Farmer VIP hour will kick off at 6pm, for an hour of early access to free-flowing bubbles, and first dibs on the oyster goods including Maine’s finest mollusks. Hosted by a collective of Main Oyster Farmers, tickets are $120 each and will give ticket holders an opportunity to meet oyster farmers from the Pine State who are known for plump, beautiful briny oysters that have a hint of the sweet flavor.

General admission tickets are $100. Tickets can be purchased here.