Celebrate Oktoberfest at LUKI Brewery

Who doesn’t love Oktoberfest? Join LUKI Brewery for a two-week celebration from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 to honor one of their favorite beer holidays—Oktoberfest.

Enjoy Bavarian pretzels with authentic German mustard from XLVII’s Bakery and top it off with fresh, cold LUKI brews.

LUKI will also be hosting Oktobefest-themed events, including Stein Painting, Beer and Cupcake Pairing and live music from Polka Folka. Check out the schedule and lineup of events here or the list below.

Stein Painting with Into the Fire

Saturday, September 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

LUKI Brewery is kicking off Oktoberfest right with stein painting. For $40, you’ll get to paint a 32-oz ceramic beer stein while drinking a free beer! Into The Fire Pottery will be on hand to help with techniques for making your stein absolutely wunderbar. They’ll also take the steins to fire them, returning your masterpiece a week later. Pick them up at the brewery and rock them at LUKI for the rest of Oktoberfest (through October 3) for special discounts on select beers! Prost! Reserve your spot viaEventbriteand pay the day of.

Beer and Cupcake Pairing with Gold Mine Cupcakes

Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m.

For $20, get a flight of LUKI beer tasters and four perfectly paired, fall-inspired cupcakes from Gold Mine Cupcakes. Reserve your spot via Eventbrite and pay the day of.

The Return of Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie

Friday, October 1 at 12 p.m.

Back by popular demand, LUKI will tap Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie, the quintessential fall pumpkin beer using an old Smith family spice blend recipe, roasted butternut squash, brown sugar and pumpkin puree.

Live Music From Polka Folka

Saturday, October 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Join LUKI For an evening with Polka Folka, playing an eclectic mix of polkas, waltzes, folk and dance music