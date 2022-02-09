Celebrate National Pizza Day with a chef that knows pizza

In honor of National Pizza Day, Homegrown Tap & Dough Co-Founder Jean-Philippe shares some helpful tips on how to make restaurant-style pizza at home.

Recently, Homegrown Tap & Dough opened their third location and this time it’s down in the Ken Carly neighborhood.

The new location has the same beloved classic Italian menu and quintessentially Colorado vibe with gondolas for dining as the first two locations. This is the largest location yet with large cozy canvas yurts reminiscent of backcountry adventures and multiple fireplaces.

The menu, developed by Gastamo Group and Homegrown Tap & Dough Co-Founder Jean-Philippe Failyau, draws on his experience cooking at Michelin-starred Italian restaurants and features hand-tossed pizza, pasta, and Italian classics like Chicken Parmesan and Braised Tomato Meatballs. Colorado touches include green chili pizza, sandwiches featuring meat from local ranchers and rotating beer taps from Colorado breweries.